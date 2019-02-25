Civic Sport Coupe shows what people want

For 2019, the Civic Coupe lineup consists of four models, the first of which is the LX, followed by the Sport (as tested here) powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder engine putting out 158 hp and 138 lb/ft of torque.

The next two, Touring and Si, come with a 1.5-litre turbo direct injection inline four-cylinder. It produces 174 hp and 162 lb/ft in the Touring and 205 hp and 192 lb/ft in the Si.

The Sport takes the entry-level LX model up a notch adding a fair amount of content, to make it what I’d consider the volume-selling model.

With drive to the front wheels, the Sport has a standard six-speed manual transmission and a stepped CVT as optional as fitted to this week’s tester.

With the CVT, fuel consumption using regular is 8.3/6.6/7.5L/100 km city/highway/combined.

As I, and others have noted, the 2.0-litre and CVT work well together with “rubber banding” (the pulleys in the CVT have to catch up to engine speed) now a thing of the past.

On the steering wheel are paddle shifters, which let the driver switch to sequential mode where gears can be “manually” selected.

This comes in handy in more situations than you might think; such as the eight cm of snow we got one night when the weatherman was calling for flurries.

With the roads not yet plowed, switching the “manual” second gear and turning off the traction control to halt wheel braking when slip was detected, I simply drove down the snowy streets, aided by a set of very aggressive winter tires fitted by Honda Canada.

On my usual 250 km test route in the midst of cross roadway, drifting snow, the Sport tracked through everything it encountered with no issues.

While we tend to think of Civic as a very small car, this is 2019 and the definition of a “compact” car has changed, as everything I drive seems to be longer and wider year-by-year.

The Civic Sport tested here is 4,503 meters long, which would have been considered mid-size 10 years ago.

More to the point, the passenger volume is 2,509 litres, which is big for any compact car let alone a coupe.

The front seats are both heated and, as mentioned, there are lots of little extras, such as a leather wrapped steering wheel.

With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard, it comes with Siri Eyes Free compatibility and SMS text messaging/e-mail function standard, as well as Bluetooth streaming audio, a feature in high demand.

Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist, usually found on luxury cars, are standard.

An extra standard feature on the Coupe is the Honda LaneWatch display with a rear-facing camera on the bottom of the passenger-side outside mirror, which shows what’s coming up the right side from behind on the centre stack infotainment touchscreen.

The back seat area with 60/40 split/fold rear seat has the walls scooped out to provide more adult shoulder room than you might expect.

Instrumentation and placement of controls has long been a Honda virtue with a large main driver instrument cluster and matching centre stack display.

Outwardly, the wheel size on the Sport is increased to 18-inch alloys with the exhaust centred in a rear, lower valance diffuser panel just like the potent Si.

But if anything was a standout, it was the vibrant yellow/green paint, not unlike that on safety vests worn by police and airport ground crew.

One woman I parked beside rolled down her window and said, “Hey, I love the colour of your car”.

But one of my neighbours found it bilious.

Cargo volume is 343 litres behind rear 60:40 split/fold seat. - Jim Robinson/Metroland

Love it or hate it, if you want to stand out, or attract the attention of the police, this is how to do it.

But pricing would be its most attracting feature, with the manual starting at $24,590 and the CVT at $25,890.

I’d be opting for the Si, but it’s $5,000 more expensive and there are an increasing number who can’t abide a manual-transmission only vehicle.

And at $25k, the Sport Coupe comes with Honda build quality and attention to detail, which is why it has remained so popular for so long in Canada.



