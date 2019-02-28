Border Patrol Museum reopens after protest hits exhibits

EL PASO, Texas — A museum dedicated to the history of the U.S. Border Patrol has reopened after officials say protesters vandalized exhibits.

The U.S. Border Patrol Museum in El Paso announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that the museum is welcoming visitors following a protest by immigrant advocates earlier this month.

Museum officials say protesters posted stickers with images of the migrant children who have died recently in Border Patrol custody throughout the museum.

The demonstrators called themselves Tornillo: The Occupation. The group denied in an emailed statement that the protest left behind any permanent damage.