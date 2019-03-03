The stock market’s ‘fear index’ is half what it was in December. Here’s what that means

For example, a stock with a beta of 1 would be expected to go up or down in direct relation to the general market. A higher beta indicates a stock will fluctuate more than the market – a 1.5 beta suggests its price will move up or down 50 per cent more than the average for its benchmark index.

Conversely, a beta of less than one indicates lower volatility. A beta of 0.5 signifies a stock will gain or lose only half of the movement of the overall index.

This may seem to be a lot of investing jargon, but the bottom line is that low-volatility funds are designed to cushion the blow if the bottom falls out of the stock market. That doesn’t mean they can’t lose money, but the losses should be less than the market as a whole.

The other side of the coin is that when stocks rise, low-volatility issues will trail the pack.

A growing number of companies offer low-volatility products (also called minimum-volatility and low-risk). They include Fidelity, Vanguard, RBC, TD, First Asset and Investors Group, among others.

BMO Asset Management offers a suite of low-volatility exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that cover Canada, the U.S., emerging markets and international stocks.

Do they work?

So far, the answer is yes, in most cases I’ve looked at. Their unhedged version of BMO’s U.S. low volatility fund gained 8.46 per cent in 2018 while the S&P 500 Index lost 6.24 per cent. In fact, this fund has not had a losing year since it was launched in 2013. The hedged version of this fund (which strips out the currency gains and losses) lost 1.34 per cent, but that was still better than the S&P 500.

BMO’s Canadian low-volatility fund was down 2.83 per cent last year while the S&P/TSX Composite lost 11.6 per cent.

iShares also offers several of these funds – they call them minimum volatility. The Canadian version also beat the Composite with a 2018 loss of 7.13 per cent. The U.S. unhedged version was up 9.98 per cent while its hedged sibling was down 1.05 per cent.

The performance numbers I’ve looked at suggest that these low-volatility funds are meeting the objective of reducing risk, although we have not seen how they will perform in a severe market plunge such as we experienced in 2008.

As far as costs go, the low-volatility ETFs I’ve mentioned fall in the mid-level, with management expense ratios in the range of 0.33 to 0.51 per cent. That’s a lot more expensive than a core product – the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite ETF has a management expense ratio (MERs) of only 0.06 per cent. But sector funds – those that focus on specific areas of the economy – are much costlier with MERs running upwards from 0.60 per cent.

Investors who are risk-averse but still want to participate in the stock market should take a close look at them. If you have a financial advisor, ask him or her to help you identify which is the best for your account.

Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.