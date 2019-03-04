4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash

NAIROBI, Kenya — Four Americans and a local pilot are dead in Kenya after their helicopter crashed on an island in Lake Turkana in the north, police said Monday

The crash occurred Sunday night in Central Island National Park as two helicopters took off after a visit to the Lobolo tented camp, according to an internal police report seen by The Associated Press.

One helicopter lost contact and crashed soon after takeoff around 8:30 p.m., Kenya's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement. It said a search and rescue mission found the wreckage shortly after 3 a.m.

It said an investigation was under way into the cause of the crash.