Canada East dance team earns praise and friendship at Worlds

“It just kept getting harder and harder,” added McKay-Hofland, noting she didn’t have any expectations but ended up walking away with two golds.

Olivia Dennison, who choreographed children’s Modern duets, groups, solo along with children’s Jazz solo, explained she too was going in without any expectation.

“I was like ‘if they make it to the finals, that would be awesome.”

Over the course of the event, the instructors got to watch their team interact with dancers from other countries and according to the young dancers, that was one of their favourite parts of the trip.

“It was really awesome seeing all the other countries there and meeting everyone," said 17-year-old Helena Ziemer.

She explained that even though they may come from different countries and speak different languages, they all danced the same way.

“That was pretty cool.”

According to Rowan Bailey, there were subtle nuances but that’s what made watching fun.

“Most of the technique was like mostly the same but you could see slight differences and how they’ve been trained – like some were trained better than others,” she said.

Zeimer added that watching them made her and her team want to pick up on some tips and it was easy to be inspired.

“It’s really amazing to have them integrate with other countries and other people and other languages and get that exposure,” said McKay-Hofland.

Overall, the team, who danced for 10 days straight, in different genres, found the passion to keep going.

“They just keep getting tired but the final round, they brought everything they possibility had and ended up doing really well,” she added about the Jazz performances.

Meanwhile, they explained because the competition was so steep in the Modern and Contemporary event, the highest Dennison’s modern groups placed was 4th.

“I was really happy for them,” she said.

The event brought talent together in the spirit of friendship and competition and the dancers returned home with pockets full of pins featuring flags of about 25 countries.

“Overall, we’re just happy it was a fantastic experience … the energy was amazing,” McKay-Hofland said.