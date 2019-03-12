Spencer Valley students raise $850 for cancer research

Adamczyk said the school’s former principal Kim Short was treated for breast cancer while she was principal, adding she suggested the school donate to Juravinski.

Juravinski development office Vanessa Sheppard, who accepted the donation on behalf of the foundation, thanked the students for the donation.

“Amazing, amazing work,” she said to the class. “Every single dollar that’s in this cheque is going to go toward breast cancer research at the hospital.

“So this is going to go toward helping the people that need it the most.”

Sheppard said the hospital has over 17,000 visits every year, just for their breast assessment centre.

“That’s where people go to get diagnosed, to get things checked out — to be able to get that care really, really fast,” she said. “We all know, if you’re diagnosed with cancer, it needs to be a fast response to get the best chance to beat it.

“Because of this you guys are helping us get ahead of it even more so.”