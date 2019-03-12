Spencer Valley students raise $850 for cancer research

Grade 8 students at Spencer Valley Elementary School donated $850 to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation on March 4.
Teacher Karl Adamczyk said the money was raised by the students at the school’s Valentine’s Day dance.
“We wanted to beat the other (Grade 8) class who managed to raise $400 for McMaster Children’s Hospital,” he said. “We did class brainstorming on what we could do, what we could sell.”
Adamczyk said in the past the school would hire DJs and the dances would cover the cost.
“So we decided to let the kids run everything,” he said, adding to raise the money, the students must have sold close to 100 cotton candy treats.
“They were slaving away on the machine — it was hot, they were getting burnt — but it was all for a great cause,” he said.
He said every student in the class had jobs to do.
“They were busy all day making sure it was a success,” he said. “I’m super proud of them … I’ve never had something like this amount that we’ve raised.”
The class decided they wanted to donate to cancer research and student Kodie Boyd, 13, suggested breast cancer.
“I have a lot family members that have suffered from it,” he said.
Adamczyk said the school’s former principal Kim Short was treated for breast cancer while she was principal, adding she suggested the school donate to Juravinski.
Juravinski development office Vanessa Sheppard, who accepted the donation on behalf of the foundation, thanked the students for the donation.
“Amazing, amazing work,” she said to the class. “Every single dollar that’s in this cheque is going to go toward breast cancer research at the hospital.
“So this is going to go toward helping the people that need it the most.”
Sheppard said the hospital has over 17,000 visits every year, just for their breast assessment centre.
“That’s where people go to get diagnosed, to get things checked out — to be able to get that care really, really fast,” she said. “We all know, if you’re diagnosed with cancer, it needs to be a fast response to get the best chance to beat it.
“Because of this you guys are helping us get ahead of it even more so.”
