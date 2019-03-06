Cuba paving way to the green revolution

It also triggered a new revolution among Fidel Castro’s leadership group — a green revolution. The island nation today is a world leader on growing organic food and has preserved nearly 25 per cent of the island’s land mass as protected natural wilderness parks.

Still, visitors are advised to drink only bottled water.

The ocean is no more than 8 metres deep throughout the archipelago and often just three metres. Mangrove forests sprout from the shallow coral reefs and attract a wide variety of wild life from fish, to birds to crocodiles to iguana and mongoose.

And of course small charter fishing boats.

The rumbling dump trucks on the causeway have persuaded the large flocks of flamingoes to move further away from the highway, but many can still be seen from the buses carting vacationers out to their resorts.

Maybe the most popular feature of the Jardines del Rey archipelago are its long, pure white beaches. Most are several kilometres long and most are separated from the resorts by thick growths of green shrubs and forests. A network of elevated wooden sidewalks connects the beaches to the resorts. Often the wooden sidewalks include small wooden islands to accommodate beachfront restaurant and bars.

Rest and relaxation are the two top features the Iberostar Esenachos All-Inclusive Resort on Santos Maria claims to offer. Santos Maria is one of the furthest islands connected by the causeway.

You’ll encounter a lot of Canadians out on the Gardens of the King.

Sunwing Travel Group of Toronto offers a 7-day all-inclusive vacation package to the Iberostar resort which has 504 rooms, five swimming pools, a children’s pool, six restaurants, eight bars and some of the bars and restaurants are on the wide stretches of white sand beaches.

There are rooms in the main hotel and cottages in a quaint village setting cut into the dense mango forest. They are serviced by staff driving golf carts.

There are no permanent residences on the archipelago and hundreds of resort employees are bused daily to and from their homes on the mainland.

Weddings and honeymoons are popular at Iberostar Esenachos. Bring your new marriage license to take advantage of special features for honeymooners. An outdoor wedding chapel has been erected on one of the beaches.

The all-inclusive bracelet issued at registration provides three meals a day, snacks and all alcoholic and soft drinks, plus professional stage shows — which go into overtime in early October.

The highway across the ocean was closed for two days when it was whipped savagely by Matthew in 2016, the first category 4 hurricane to hit the Caribbean in 10 years. More than 4,000 vacationers stayed off the beaches and found plenty of professional entertainment indoors.

Sunwing drives vacationers 90 minutes out to Santa Maria from the international airport at Santa Clara. The hotel offers excursions back to the mainland to experience Cuban culture. One trip goes to a railway museum in Marcelo Salado where you’ll find 38 steam locomotives on tracks, some of them more than 100 years old.

You can board open train cars and ride a steam train 10 kilometres to Remedios with lots of steam whistling along the way. The train rolls through villages and even through front yards. Usually the occupants of small, rugged houses come out to wave.

The train museum is part of a sugar cane mill museum. Cuba used to export more than 10 million tons of sugar, mostly to Eastern Europe, but also to the Redpath mill on the Toronto waterfront. Exports today are les than two million tons.

Tourism is the country’s main source of income and Canadians account for 40 per cent of all foreign visitors to Cuba.

