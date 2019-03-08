BMW’s flagship 7-Series sails into Geneva

GENEVA: The next-generation 7-Series made its first public appearance at the Geneva Motor Show along with a greatly expanded lineup of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

BMW said it is enhancing its position as a luxury brand by introducing the 7-Series featuring a more aggressive design, more advanced powertrains and leading edge connectivity.

In terms of design, the 7-Series like the new X7 SUV is taller, in this case 50 mm higher and it can’t be missed with a 40 per cent larger signature kidney grille.