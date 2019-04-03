PEOPLE ABOUT TOWN: Waterdown Lion Mike Manzoni

Mike Manzoni is the current member chair of the Waterdown Lions Club and has been a Lion for 14 years. In his role with the service club, Manzoni seeks out potential members in the hopes that becoming a Lion would be a good fit.
“I find people that want to make our community and the world a better place,” he said. “My role here is to show anybody interested what it’s all about."
Under his advisement, the Waterdown Lions Club adopted a trial period, which allows prospective members to test out the club before committing to joining.
Let’s get to know Mike.
Q: What is the first album you ever bought?
A: It was probably in 1968 and it was one of the K-Tel Dynamic Hits records. Remember the ones that had about 47 songs on it? That’s the one.
Q: If you were a vegetable or fruit, what would you be and why?
A: I’d probably be the banana having dinner with a prune because I couldn’t find a real date.
Q: When you aren’t working, where are you?
A: You can often find me in my workshop working on electronic circuits and inventions where I try to bend physics.
Q: What is your favourite season and why?
A: Definitely summer. I want my vitamin D from the sun — not a bottle. I prefer swim suits to snow suits and I’ll take lawn mowing over snow blowing any day.
Q: Which movie did you want to see win Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards?
A: Green Book — it’s a great movie.
