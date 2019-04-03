PEOPLE ABOUT TOWN: Waterdown Lion Mike Manzoni

Mike Manzoni is the current member chair of the Waterdown Lions Club and has been a Lion for 14 years. In his role with the service club, Manzoni seeks out potential members in the hopes that becoming a Lion would be a good fit.

“I find people that want to make our community and the world a better place,” he said. “My role here is to show anybody interested what it’s all about."

Under his advisement, the Waterdown Lions Club adopted a trial period, which allows prospective members to test out the club before committing to joining.

Let’s get to know Mike.

Q: What is the first album you ever bought?

A: It was probably in 1968 and it was one of the K-Tel Dynamic Hits records. Remember the ones that had about 47 songs on it? That’s the one.

Q: If you were a vegetable or fruit, what would you be and why?

A: I’d probably be the banana having dinner with a prune because I couldn’t find a real date.

Q: When you aren’t working, where are you?

A: You can often find me in my workshop working on electronic circuits and inventions where I try to bend physics.