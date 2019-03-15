Police face off with Waterdown youth to foster relationships

Hamilton Police Service officers faced off against Waterdown youth in a floor hockey game at the Waterdown YFC Youth Centre on Feb. 28.
Const. Amberlee Woodard said the event, featuring officers from the Division 3 C Squad — which covers the Flamborough area — was meant to connect youth with police officers in a relaxed setting.
“We do it all over the city,” she said, noting the officers wanted to focus on Waterdown. “We want to connect with youth and make it a bit more of an easy relationship.
“We’re here to have fun and not just be in uniform.”
The event was sponsored by ProAction Cops and Kids, a Toronto-based organization that brings police and kids together in skill-building and mentoring programs to create trust, respect and safer communities.
With funding from ProAction, the officers we able to provide two sets of new goalie equipment and 20 new sticks for the facility, as well as a pizza lunch.
She said Youth Unlimited provides hot lunches for high school students three days per week — a well as a place for youth to develop into who they want to be.
“Everyone is volunteering their time — no one is working today,” she said of the officers.
Hamilton Police Service officers faced off against Waterdown youth in a floor hockey game at the Waterdown YFC Youth Centre on Feb. 28.
Const. Amberlee Woodard said the event, featuring officers from the Division 3 C Squad — which covers the Flamborough area — was meant to connect youth with police officers in a relaxed setting.
“We do it all over the city,” she said, noting the officers wanted to focus on Waterdown. “We want to connect with youth and make it a bit more of an easy relationship.
“We’re here to have fun and not just be in uniform.”
The event was sponsored by ProAction Cops and Kids, a Toronto-based organization that brings police and kids together in skill-building and mentoring programs to create trust, respect and safer communities.
With funding from ProAction, the officers we able to provide two sets of new goalie equipment and 20 new sticks for the facility, as well as a pizza lunch.
She said Youth Unlimited provides hot lunches for high school students three days per week — a well as a place for youth to develop into who they want to be.
“Everyone is volunteering their time — no one is working today,” she said of the officers.
Hamilton Police Service officers faced off against Waterdown youth in a floor hockey game at the Waterdown YFC Youth Centre on Feb. 28.
Const. Amberlee Woodard said the event, featuring officers from the Division 3 C Squad — which covers the Flamborough area — was meant to connect youth with police officers in a relaxed setting.
“We do it all over the city,” she said, noting the officers wanted to focus on Waterdown. “We want to connect with youth and make it a bit more of an easy relationship.
“We’re here to have fun and not just be in uniform.”
The event was sponsored by ProAction Cops and Kids, a Toronto-based organization that brings police and kids together in skill-building and mentoring programs to create trust, respect and safer communities.
With funding from ProAction, the officers we able to provide two sets of new goalie equipment and 20 new sticks for the facility, as well as a pizza lunch.
She said Youth Unlimited provides hot lunches for high school students three days per week — a well as a place for youth to develop into who they want to be.
“Everyone is volunteering their time — no one is working today,” she said of the officers.