Police face off with Waterdown youth to foster relationships

Hamilton Police Service officers faced off against Waterdown youth in a floor hockey game at the Waterdown YFC Youth Centre on Feb. 28.

Const. Amberlee Woodard said the event, featuring officers from the Division 3 C Squad — which covers the Flamborough area — was meant to connect youth with police officers in a relaxed setting.

“We do it all over the city,” she said, noting the officers wanted to focus on Waterdown. “We want to connect with youth and make it a bit more of an easy relationship.

“We’re here to have fun and not just be in uniform.”