PEOPLE ABOUT TOWN: Dairy Queen Waterdown's Jayne Scala

Jayne Scala is the manager of Dairy Queen's Waterdown location, and it is her job to ensure guests enjoy a “fan food” restaurant experience that is friendly and delivers quality food — and service.
“It's important to offer great food to our customers, made right and tasty,” said Scala, an active member of the community who is known for going above and beyond to give back to McMaster Children's Hospital.
Scala's personal connection to MacKids is the driving force behind the restaurant's annual fundraising efforts on Miracle Treat Day. Her daughter Amelia battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age five. The Hamilton children's hospital is where she underwent her life-saving treatments. It's also home to the medical professionals who would later work with those at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital to tackle an aggressive growth that appeared in Amelia's jaw a few years ago.
Scala explained that part of her role is community outreach, which allows her team to support not only the Dundas Street East eatery's customers, but also the community where she and her team live.
“We just love what we do, and I can't do it without my amazing team,” she said.
Let’s get to know Jayne Scala:
Q: Who is your favourite character in literature?
A: I absolutely love Scout Finch from To Kill a Mockingbird. As a five-year-old, she's quite feisty, unusually intelligent, quite confident, thoughtful, kind and, best of all, a tomboy — pretty much describes moi!
Q: Where is your favourite place to be in Canada?
A: Definitely in my PJs cuddled up on the couch in my home. Oh, wait, province-wise? Well, I've only been to Quebec, New Brunswick, all over Ontario and P.E.I. So, of these places, I absolutely love, love, love Lac des Pins, Que.
Q: What hobbies interest you?
A: So many hobbies — where do I begin? I love to read, sing, play hockey, golf, baseball, tap dance (I'm terrible), scrapbook (and) watch AJ (my son) play hockey. I miss Amelia (my daughter) rowing! I may be rowing this summer with her — fingers crossed!
Q: When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A: I wanted to be an interpreter. I spoke English, French and Italian, and understood, oh, about 50 words in Polish.
Q: What makes you laugh the hardest or smile the most?
A: My kids make me laugh and smile the most. Also, there's a video of a puppy eating, and out of nowhere, his hind legs go up in the air and he flips over the bowl. I'm in tears because it's the cutest thing ever. My kids think I'm crazy.
— With files from the Review
Jayne Scala is the manager of Dairy Queen's Waterdown location, and it is her job to ensure guests enjoy a “fan food” restaurant experience that is friendly and delivers quality food — and service.
“It's important to offer great food to our customers, made right and tasty,” said Scala, an active member of the community who is known for going above and beyond to give back to McMaster Children's Hospital.
Scala's personal connection to MacKids is the driving force behind the restaurant's annual fundraising efforts on Miracle Treat Day. Her daughter Amelia battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age five. The Hamilton children's hospital is where she underwent her life-saving treatments. It's also home to the medical professionals who would later work with those at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital to tackle an aggressive growth that appeared in Amelia's jaw a few years ago.
Scala explained that part of her role is community outreach, which allows her team to support not only the Dundas Street East eatery's customers, but also the community where she and her team live.
“We just love what we do, and I can't do it without my amazing team,” she said.
Let’s get to know Jayne Scala:
Q: Who is your favourite character in literature?
A: I absolutely love Scout Finch from To Kill a Mockingbird. As a five-year-old, she's quite feisty, unusually intelligent, quite confident, thoughtful, kind and, best of all, a tomboy — pretty much describes moi!
Q: Where is your favourite place to be in Canada?
A: Definitely in my PJs cuddled up on the couch in my home. Oh, wait, province-wise? Well, I've only been to Quebec, New Brunswick, all over Ontario and P.E.I. So, of these places, I absolutely love, love, love Lac des Pins, Que.
Q: What hobbies interest you?
A: So many hobbies — where do I begin? I love to read, sing, play hockey, golf, baseball, tap dance (I'm terrible), scrapbook (and) watch AJ (my son) play hockey. I miss Amelia (my daughter) rowing! I may be rowing this summer with her — fingers crossed!
Q: When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A: I wanted to be an interpreter. I spoke English, French and Italian, and understood, oh, about 50 words in Polish.
Q: What makes you laugh the hardest or smile the most?
A: My kids make me laugh and smile the most. Also, there's a video of a puppy eating, and out of nowhere, his hind legs go up in the air and he flips over the bowl. I'm in tears because it's the cutest thing ever. My kids think I'm crazy.
— With files from the Review
Jayne Scala is the manager of Dairy Queen's Waterdown location, and it is her job to ensure guests enjoy a “fan food” restaurant experience that is friendly and delivers quality food — and service.
“It's important to offer great food to our customers, made right and tasty,” said Scala, an active member of the community who is known for going above and beyond to give back to McMaster Children's Hospital.
Scala's personal connection to MacKids is the driving force behind the restaurant's annual fundraising efforts on Miracle Treat Day. Her daughter Amelia battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age five. The Hamilton children's hospital is where she underwent her life-saving treatments. It's also home to the medical professionals who would later work with those at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital to tackle an aggressive growth that appeared in Amelia's jaw a few years ago.
Scala explained that part of her role is community outreach, which allows her team to support not only the Dundas Street East eatery's customers, but also the community where she and her team live.
“We just love what we do, and I can't do it without my amazing team,” she said.
Let’s get to know Jayne Scala:
Q: Who is your favourite character in literature?
A: I absolutely love Scout Finch from To Kill a Mockingbird. As a five-year-old, she's quite feisty, unusually intelligent, quite confident, thoughtful, kind and, best of all, a tomboy — pretty much describes moi!
Q: Where is your favourite place to be in Canada?
A: Definitely in my PJs cuddled up on the couch in my home. Oh, wait, province-wise? Well, I've only been to Quebec, New Brunswick, all over Ontario and P.E.I. So, of these places, I absolutely love, love, love Lac des Pins, Que.
Q: What hobbies interest you?
A: So many hobbies — where do I begin? I love to read, sing, play hockey, golf, baseball, tap dance (I'm terrible), scrapbook (and) watch AJ (my son) play hockey. I miss Amelia (my daughter) rowing! I may be rowing this summer with her — fingers crossed!
Q: When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A: I wanted to be an interpreter. I spoke English, French and Italian, and understood, oh, about 50 words in Polish.
Q: What makes you laugh the hardest or smile the most?
A: My kids make me laugh and smile the most. Also, there's a video of a puppy eating, and out of nowhere, his hind legs go up in the air and he flips over the bowl. I'm in tears because it's the cutest thing ever. My kids think I'm crazy.
— With files from the Review