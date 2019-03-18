PEOPLE ABOUT TOWN: Dairy Queen Waterdown's Jayne Scala

Jayne Scala is the manager of Dairy Queen's Waterdown location, and it is her job to ensure guests enjoy a “fan food” restaurant experience that is friendly and delivers quality food — and service.

“It's important to offer great food to our customers, made right and tasty,” said Scala, an active member of the community who is known for going above and beyond to give back to McMaster Children's Hospital.

Scala's personal connection to MacKids is the driving force behind the restaurant's annual fundraising efforts on Miracle Treat Day. Her daughter Amelia battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age five. The Hamilton children's hospital is where she underwent her life-saving treatments. It's also home to the medical professionals who would later work with those at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital to tackle an aggressive growth that appeared in Amelia's jaw a few years ago.

Scala explained that part of her role is community outreach, which allows her team to support not only the Dundas Street East eatery's customers, but also the community where she and her team live.