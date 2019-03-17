How to tap into the growing power of the ‘green’ energy market

That Greenchip portfolio consists of several familiar names such as Siemens, Panasonic, Hitachi and Johnson Controls, plus a lot of companies that few people have ever heard of. The largest position is in JinkoSolar, a small-cap producer of solar modules, based in Shanghai.

Although the prices of publicly traded wind and solar companies have been edging higher, they are still undervalued compared to the broad market, says Cook. It may be hard to believe, but the market capitalization all the listed solar manufacturers in the Greenchip portfolio is just over $10 billion. A single cannabis company, Canopy Growth, has a market cap more than double that.

One reason for the depressed value of solar and wind stocks is that relatively few analysts cover them. Also, environmental sectors generally experience higher levels of technological and regulatory change, which is often missed by investors. Finally, due to the sector’s high growth potential and disruptive nature, individual companies or sub-sectors are susceptible to excessive hype and/or cynicism.

The net result, Cook contends, are “incredibly attractive” valuations.

So, how do you participate in this energy revolution? There are four Canadian mutual funds that focus on these companies. They include the Mackenzie fund already mentioned, the NEI Environmental Leaders Fund, the Desjardins Societerra Environment Fund (a fund that invests in bonds issued by “responsible” companies), and the AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund. It’s been around the longest and shows a 10-year average annual return of 9.9 per cent. The portfolio goes well beyond energy to include health care, basic materials, consumer cyclicals, etc.

Surprisingly, I could not find a single Canadian-based ETF that focuses on this area. There are several in the U.S., however.

One of the largest is the Invesco Solar ETF, which invests in a portfolio of U.S. and international companies that produce solar power or build components for the industry. Its 10-year record is in negative territory but for the first two months of this year it was ahead an amazing 34.85 per cent.

Another strong performer this year is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, which was up 17 per cent for 2019 as of March 11. Here again, the 10-year return is negative.

Investors have taken a long time to understand this business, but they finally are catching on.

Amazingly, this is all happening in a world where the President of the United States is a climate change skeptic, whose policies seek to weaken the development of alternative power sources and, instead, revitalize the coal industry.

Clearly, his plans are not working. Alternative energy momentum is building, and investors are increasingly looking to get in on the action.

Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.