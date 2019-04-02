Oshawa Generals defenceman Lleyton Moore expecting mixed emotions facing former team

OSHAWA — The Oshawa Generals and Niagara IceDogs will meet for the seventh time in 12 years when they hook up once again in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs beginning Friday, April 5 in St. Catharines, but never has it been quite as interesting as this.

The two Eastern Conference rivals were separated by just three points during the regular season — the smallest gap yet — but the intrigue is based even more on the fact they consummated a blockbuster deal on Jan. 8, with the Generals shipping captain Jack Studnicka and overage defenceman Matt Brassard to the IceDogs for rookie blueliner Lleyton Moore and six draft picks.

Happening just two days before the league deadline, the trade confirmed that the IceDogs were all in for this season, but also seemed to indicate the Generals were laying in wait for a better time to pounce.

General manager Roger Hunt had other plans, however, and instead added overagers Brandon Saigeon and Nicolas Mattinen from the Hamilton Bulldogs to a group that already included Brett Neumann and Anthony Salinitri from earlier deals.

The key piece to it all for the Generals was Moore, a supremely talented defenceman who can help them now, and even more so down the road.

The 12th overall pick in the 2018 OHL draft — one pick after the Generals snapped up Tyler Tullio — Moore admitted he was caught by surprise by the news, which he learned about initially on Christmas Day.

“I didn’t really know I was going to get traded my first year, but it’s hockey, it’s life, it’s a career now, it’s work,” Moore said on March 30, after helping the Generals to a five-game opening round win over the Peterborough Petes. “Leaving there was a tough time for a rookie in my first year, but when I came here my first week, I felt at home.”

As a first-round pick, Moore had the option of vetoing the trade, but his familiarity with Generals owner Rocco Tullio and others associated with the team convinced him to make the move east.

He came over from the IceDogs with a torn ligament in his ankle and missed over two months of action, but was able to get six games in prior to the series with the Petes, where he picked up four assists.

At five-foot-eight and 170 pounds, Moore was among those affected by the Petes aggressive style after the first two games — he had all four of his points in wins of 7-0 and 8-2 — but he ended up getting the job done as a plus-six in the series.