Waterdown curler Joel Matthews competes at U18 mixed championships

A Waterdown teen with a talent for throwing stones landed a spot at the curling provincials.

At 16, Joel Matthews has been curling for seven years and curls as second (throws the third and fourth stones) on Guelph Curling Club's Team Bryant, which competed at the Ontario U18 mixed championships, April 5-7 in Thornhill.

“It’s run like a mini-Brier or a mini-Scotties," said Joel's dad, Rick.

To get to the provincials, the team that includes skip Carter Bryant of Brantford, vice Meaghan Mallett from Waterloo and Paris lead Morgan Gillies first had to enter a qualifier held by the Ontario Curling Association last month. According to Rick, the qualifier was a 12-team, double knockout and Team Bryant won 13-0 in their first game. They lost 6-4 in Game 2 before rallying and ultimately taking the B side berth at provincials.

“We started out OK and then we got a little rough in the second game and kinda lost our focus, I guess, and then we went down to the B side and we pushed right through,” said Joel.

The provincials would be a whole other format.

“It’ll be a busy weekend," said Rick. "They’ll play round-robin so you’ll have five games and then top four make the playoffs."

The journey to the ice for Joel was a result of trying to find two young boys an activity to be a part of.

“My mom works in Milton and they have a club there and my dad has watched curling for a long time,” said the Waterdown District High School student.

Initially, Joel and his 18-year-old brother, Jarrett, started by practising once a week before getting a little more competitive a couple of years later. Now he plays with the U18 mixed and the U18 men’s teams, and although the men’s team competed in the Ontario Junior Curling Tour and the Junior Slam Series, they came up short in reaching provincials but did play on the Junior Slam Series Players Championships last month.