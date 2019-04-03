Flamborough Connects hosts volunteer appreciation event May 28

The community's tireless volunteers will be honoured at a special celebration next month.

Flamborough Connects hosts the 2019 Volunteer Appreciation Celebration Tuesday, May 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. James United Church, 306 Parkside Dr.

The event — which will feature entertainment, refreshments and door prizes — will recognize the hard work and dedication of those who selflessly give back to the community. The Flamborough Senior Volunteer Award, the second of its kind, will be also be awarded.

Tickets, which cost $6, can be purchased on the Gigit Marketplace (www.gigitmarketplace.com).