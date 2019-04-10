Millgrove students celebrate fresh snacking with 'a great big crunch'

Students at Millgrove Elementary School recently joined over 300,000 others from across Canada to take a big crunchy bite out of local produce.

In an effort to become Healthy School certified, the students at the 5th Concession Road West school are working on initiatives such as healthy eating, according to teacher Alison Mason, a member of the Ontario Physical Health and Education Association's Healthy School Certification program.

During the March 28 schoolwide assembly, each student was given an apple as part of the Great Big Crunch. Student presenters spoke about the nutritional value of the fruit that was provided by Drummond Farms.

Ross Drummond, a Millgrove school alumnus, said it was the farm’s third year providing apples to schools around Hamilton.

“We’re in the area and it’s just nice to be able to touch base with some local schools,” he said.

The Great Big Crunch is a Food Share initiative that began in 2008 to encourage schoolchildren to eat fresh local produce and celebrate healthy snacking. To date, over one million students have taken part in the event and this year heard 312,914 "crunchers" in a countrywide symphony. Depending on where the students lived, they could’ve crunched carrots, apples, celery — whatever they had near them that made a satisfying cacophony of noise.

“Just so that people understand that there’s other alternatives out there, having produce that is locally grown,” said Mason.

The Flamborough orchard donated apples to over 100 schools in the Hamilton-Wentworth district and donated just over 200 to Millgrove alone.

“For us, it’s nice to be able to put an apple into a kid’s hand that hasn’t gone to a grocery store, layered with wax,” said Drummond.

Mason said there was something special in the knowledge that more than 300,000 schoolchildren were taking a bite out of nutrition at the same time.