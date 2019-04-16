Flamborough Baptist Church celebrates completion of $3M expansion

What started out as a dream to expand has now become a reality for the Flamborough Baptist Church.

“We had no idea how long it would take," said pastor Bill Thornton. "We had no idea it would take this long."

Roughly 10 years, or 87,600 hours later, the vision for a more than 9,000-square-foot addition was realized. A grand opening to mark the $3-million expansion's completion was held April 7 at the 5th Concession Road East church, where dignitaries joined congregation members in celebrating the project's completion.

“We’re just amazed that it’s finally come together and it really has been a team effort,” said Thornton, who accepted letters of congratulations from Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger and Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet before turning over the microphone to Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge and Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly, who offered their own remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.