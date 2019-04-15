OLMC students in Carlisle prove a little milk bag can go a long way

Got milk bags?

Students from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School proved that a little milk can go a long way to helping those in need.

“We’ve been collecting milk bags for the last month or two,” said nine-year-old Austin Seixeiro.

Seixeiro, alongside his Grade 3-4 classmates, has been using the bags to create mats that will be shipped to Milkbags Unlimited, a not-for-profit that will distribute the students’ woven creations to charities locally and abroad. The mats are used as a barrier for the cold, whether on the ground or as blankets.

An initiative of the Carlisle school’s council, a schoolwide contest encouraged students to bring in their milk bags. Seixeiro’s class turned to social media to solicit bag donations. And the response was overwhelming, with Mizener’s Antiques and More Market donating more than 1,500 bags of the class’s 2,000-plus bag haul.

With the bags in hand, the students wasted no time getting to work, making use of the loom donated by teacher Lauren Beaudoin.

Between 300 and 500 bags are needed to create a mat. Overall, the school collected 5,147 bags, which were transformed into 17 plastic mats that are expected to last 25 years.

According to Seixeiro, the struggle wasn’t so much weaving but rather cutting the bags.

“Some people couldn’t cut as well as others,” he said, adding, “The easiest part was probably going in and out of the links and probably linking them together.”

To assist in the mat-making process, kindergarten students offered a helping hand, said nine-year-old Madison Mella.