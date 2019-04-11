On the St. Lawrence Seaway, shipping season is moving full steam ahead

Much of the traffic on Highway H20 is Great Lakes freighters like the Algoma Equinox, Armstrong’s 740-foot-long vessel. When he reaches Lock 3 Armstrong will be presented with a silk top hat, awarded each spring to the first ship to open Welland’s season. Armstrong’s friend, Capt. Chesley Thorne, won the top hat last year aboard the Algoma Niagara. Both vessels were built in China in 2013 and 2017.

Armstrong won the hat in 2014, but when his ship reached Lake Erie it had to sit for several days, as the ice was too thick.

An elevated viewing platform at Lock 3 attracts boat fans that are less enthusiastic than Ramchandani’s clientele. A 20-minute film at the St. Catharines Museum at Lock 3 explains how the Welland Canal operates — which is simply water running down hill. Many visitors to Lock 3 believe there are huge pumps pushing water into the locks to lift the ships. Some visitors believe the ships carry enough water themselves to flood the locks and lift the ship. Boat nerds know better. They are members of boatnerds.com and they have an annual convention in Thorold — where Lock 7 is located. If you’re going go book a room at the Inn at Lock 7 you should first check with Ramchandani because he’ll be sold out for their convention in July and other Thorold hotels will also be full. No matter where they stay for their convention, the boat nerds come to Inn at Lock 7 for breakfast as the dining room looks like a maritime museum.

On his way back down the canal to Hamilton from Wisconsin Armstrong’s ship will weight nearly 40,000 tons carrying 15,000 tons of iron ore.

Ramchandani’s family bought the motel six years from Ed Kuiper and his wife Patricia Szoldra who had operated it for nearly 20 years. The Ramchandanis are an East Indian family and operate two hotels in Dubai. Some of their Welland clients also come from exotic lands. Girish said foreign sailors who visited the Great Lakes on a freighter have registered at his inn while on a return visit to Canada as a tourist. “They said they always wanted to visit Niagara Falls, but they only got as close as the Welland Canal when working. They liked the look of our inn when they were passing by on a ship and decided then to stay here if they ever got back to Canada.”

