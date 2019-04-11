Animal Adoptions of Flamborough celebrates volunteers

Animal Adoptions of Flamborough hosted its first-ever volunteer appreciation event April 10, to thank those who allow the no-kill shelter to continue to operate.

The dinner, hosted at the Waterdown legion, was attended by close to 80 guests — although vice-president Pam Hesketh said the organization probably has more than 100 volunteers.

Hesketh told the volunteers they are absolutely vital.

“Everything you do is important,” she said. “We could not do what we do without you.

“You name it they do it." — AAF president Mary Lamb on volunteers

“Tonight is about saying thank you to all of you.”

In the past year, Animal Adoptions has taken in 300 cats — almost double the amount in 2017, said president Mary Lamb, adding they have also taken in more than 90 kittens.

“That’s a hell of a lot of spays and neuters,” she said, adding the organization incurs thousands of dollars of veterinarian bills every month.

A registered charity with the sole purpose of caring for lost, mistreated and abandoned animals, all contributions to Animal Adoptions go directly to the care of the animals and any related costs.

In an average week the shelter, which is funded 100 per cent by donations, uses 42 jugs of litter, 14 cases of food, eight bags of dry food, and more than 40 garbage bags, Hesketh said.

Lamb said showing the volunteers how important they are to the organization, which has been in operation for 29 years, was long overdue. She said it would be nice to continue the event in the future, adding next year the organization has big plans to celebrate its 30th anniversary.