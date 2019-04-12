Ottawa 67's defeat Sudbury Wolves 3-2 in triple overtime

Sudbury Community Arena, SUDBURY — Tye Felhaber scored the game-winner in leading the Ottawa 67's to a 3-2 triple overtime victory over the Sudbury Wolves in their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff match.
Shane Bulitka had two assists for Sudbury.
The first period was scoreless.
Sudbury took a 2-1 lead in the second period after goals from Adam Ruzicka and Nolan Hutcheson. Mitchell Hoelscher scored for the 67's.
Ottawa tied the score 2-2 in the third period on a goal by Kyle Maksimovich, sending the game to overtime.
On the power play, the 67's scored once in six chances while the Wolves scored once in three opportunities.
Ottawa goalie Michael DiPietro had a busy night, making 58 saves. Wolves goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 60 saves.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sudbury), 2. Shane Bulitka (Sudbury) and 3. Michael DiPietro (Ottawa).
Sudbury Community Arena, SUDBURY — Tye Felhaber scored the game-winner in leading the Ottawa 67's to a 3-2 triple overtime victory over the Sudbury Wolves in their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff match.
Shane Bulitka had two assists for Sudbury.
The first period was scoreless.
Sudbury took a 2-1 lead in the second period after goals from Adam Ruzicka and Nolan Hutcheson. Mitchell Hoelscher scored for the 67's.
Ottawa tied the score 2-2 in the third period on a goal by Kyle Maksimovich, sending the game to overtime.
On the power play, the 67's scored once in six chances while the Wolves scored once in three opportunities.
Ottawa goalie Michael DiPietro had a busy night, making 58 saves. Wolves goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 60 saves.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sudbury), 2. Shane Bulitka (Sudbury) and 3. Michael DiPietro (Ottawa).
Sudbury Community Arena, SUDBURY — Tye Felhaber scored the game-winner in leading the Ottawa 67's to a 3-2 triple overtime victory over the Sudbury Wolves in their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff match.
Shane Bulitka had two assists for Sudbury.
The first period was scoreless.
Sudbury took a 2-1 lead in the second period after goals from Adam Ruzicka and Nolan Hutcheson. Mitchell Hoelscher scored for the 67's.
Ottawa tied the score 2-2 in the third period on a goal by Kyle Maksimovich, sending the game to overtime.
On the power play, the 67's scored once in six chances while the Wolves scored once in three opportunities.
Ottawa goalie Michael DiPietro had a busy night, making 58 saves. Wolves goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 60 saves.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sudbury), 2. Shane Bulitka (Sudbury) and 3. Michael DiPietro (Ottawa).