Police: Passenger jumps out of jet at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX — Authorities say a man on a flight that had just landed in Phoenix sprayed other passengers with a liquid from a bottle and then opened one of the jet's doors and jumped to the tarmac.

Phoenix police spokesman Tommy Thompson says the man randomly touched passengers' faces and sprayed them after the American Airlines flight from Minneapolis arrived Friday morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Thompson says the man was escorted to the front of the Boeing 737-800 but opened a service door and jumped out.

He fell about 10 feet (3 metres) and suffered minor injuries.