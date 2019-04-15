High-end hostels cater to 'flashpackers'

The Two Peas Pod Hostel in Toronto bills itself as a "new travel concept" straddling the hotel-hostel divide. Guests can book a spot in one of the Chinatown hostel's four-pod rooms — each bunk equipped with a memory-foam mattress, bamboo pillow, a personal fan, flat-screen TV and headphones — for as low as $49 per night this spring, its website boasts amenities such as luxury showers, a quiet lounge, cafe, hair dryers and a home theatre.

Gabor Forgacs, an associate professor in Ryerson University's hospitality and tourism management department, said hostels comprise only a small share of Canada's commercial lodging industry, and there's a wide variation in quality.

But as hotel prices have increased year after year, Forgacs said an influential segment of tourists — millennials who are looking for a good deal, but would pay a premium for purportedly authentic experiences — are turning to alternatives like hostels and Airbnb over "cookie-cutter" accommodations.

"It's an age cohort specifically that is more interested in gathering experiences than objects, and they place higher value on seeing the world," he said. "The traveller is more socially interactive. They want to at least have the illusion of being part of a community."

Even hostel chains are upping their offerings to stay competitive.

Hostelling International has updated many of its 54 locations to serve these plugged-in, community-oriented travellers, said Shelbey Sy, marketing director for the Pacific/Mountain region.

"It's not just offering a place to crash, but a wide experiences within the property, and also outside that takes them closer to the community they're visiting," said Sy.

"Travellers nowadays not only want to be able travel comfortably, but they also want to stay connected and to be able to share their experiences with their networks."

The HI Vancouver provides local-guided pub crawls and walking tours for tourists who want to go off the beaten path and explore the city, while the HI Ottawa Jail offers one-of-a-kind stays in converted prison cells, some of which are rumoured to be haunted, Sy said.

The HI Toronto maintains some of the hostel's ramshackle charms, with one hallway strewn with debris from guests, and a basement bar and cafe dubbed "The Cavern" with exposed vents and tangle of wires in the ceiling.

But manager Desmond Tibby said the HI Toronto has come a long way since he came on board in 2003, offering free breakfasts, live performances and private accommodation costing up to $200 per night that are fully booked during high season.

"(Guests) have a bigger disposable income now. They expect better furnishings; they expect better service; they expect breakfast included," said Tibby. "The way we could be going is having a concierge. If they demand that, that's what will happen."

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press