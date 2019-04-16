FDSC offers 2 $500 memorial scholarships to Grade 12 students

The Flamborough Dundas Soccer Club (FDSC) has launched a memorial scholarship in honour of young players the organization has lost over the past several years.

The club will present two $500 scholarships, one each to a male and female graduating high school student. Students from Waterdown, Dundas Valley, St. Mary and Hamilton District Christian high schools are eligible.

“The memorial scholarship has been created as a living legacy to honour those we have lost, by recognizing graduating students who positively contribute to their community, the FDSC and excel in school,” FDSC president Rick Henry said in a release.

Applicants must have played with a FDSC competitive team for at least three years or be currently participating in soccer in some capacity — be it as a player, referee, coach or volunteer.

A not-for-profit organization, the FDSC was created in 2017 after the amalgamation of the Flamborough Soccer Club and the Dundas Youth Soccer Club. The volunteer-run program has an annual registration of nearly 2,000 youth in the Dundas and Flamborough areas.

FDSC scholarship committee chairperson Eoin Blythe said as a university student, he understands and appreciates the importance of scholarship awards.

“Awards of this nature go a long way toward helping offset post-secondary costs,” he said. “The recognition also helps one build their resume, which is very important.”

In order to qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be proceeding from Grade 12 or their fifth year of high school to a college, university or post-secondary institution in Canada or the United States approved by the FDSC scholarship committee.

Applicants must also have demonstrated good community citizenship, personality and leadership. Applications will be evaluated based on community involvement (35 per cent), contributions and involvement with the FDSC (35 per cent), grades (20 per cent) and presentation (10 per cent).

The deadline for applications is Friday. May 10. For more information on the FDSC Memorial Scholarship, visit flamboroughdundassoccerclub.ca.