Waterdown's Aimee Beaupre pursues NCAA volleyball dream

Aimee Beaupre of St. Mary Catholic Secondary School has fulfilled other people’s DREAMS and now she’s preparing to pursue her own dream.

Beaupre, a Waterdown resident, has signed a volleyball scholarship offer from Ohio’s Youngstown State University. The NCAA Division 1 Penguins are part of the Horizon League.

“My biggest goal is to play Division 1,” Beaupre said during the recent signing ceremony at St. Mary that was attended by many of her teammates, coaches and family members. “Then, we’ll see where it goes from there.”

An outstanding middle player on the volleyball court, Beaupre committed to the Youngstown-based school recently after returning from a service trip to the Dominican Republic. She was in that country over the March break with a group of Grade 12 students from St. Mary to participate in the annual DREAMS program (Dominican Republic Education and Medical Support).

Since 2000, more than 600 St. Mary students have raised funds and travelled to impoverished mountain communities in the Dominican Republic to build homes and schools.

“I had the honour and privilege to travel with Aimee and be her teacher-chaperone on our most recent DREAMS trip,” St. Mary senior girls volleyball coach Chiara Salvatore said. “Seeing Aimee in yet another environment, outside of the classroom and off the volleyball court, I was able to witness the sincerity that she has in helping others. I also saw what happiness and joy it brought to Aimee herself.”

Beaupre, whose parents are Sandra and Jan, played four years of volleyball in the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic league. And during that period she achieved great success. The Crusaders captured city championships in her Grade 9, 10 and 11 years. Even with a young squad this season, St. Mary reached the league final against the ACMT Jaguars.

The two-time Hamilton- Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association (HWCA) all-star helped St. Mary qualify for three overall Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) appearances. Team medal wins at those AA Ontario championships were gold in 2018 and bronze the year before.

“Aimee is a fantastic student/athlete,” Salvatore said. “She is very smart in the classroom, and that translates to her play on the volleyball court. She has the ability to read the play and adjust to any game strategy as each match unfolds.

“When needed, Aimee could serve to any target on the other side of the net. She has the natural ability to make changes on the fly, from blocking schemes, running various plays out of the middle to score to open spots on the court and, more than not, just killing the ball straight to the floor — not to mention that Aimee can shut down the other team’s hitters with her presence and blocking at the net.”