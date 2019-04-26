First Waterdown Toastmasters celebrates 25 years at open house

The First Waterdown Toastmasters Club is celebrating a milestone.

This year marks the club's 25th anniversary of providing speakers of all levels the opportunity to develop their confidence, public speaking and leadership skills.

The community is invited to learn more about the club and its program at an open house slated for April 30 at Grace Anglican Church.

The event, which starts at 7 p.m., will feature an opening reception. Guests will be invited to attend a meeting.