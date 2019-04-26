Saginaw Spirit come up empty in 4-0 loss to Guelph Storm

Dow Event Center, SAGINAW — Dmitri Samorukov had a hat trick leading the Guelph Storm to a 4-0 victory over the Saginaw Spirit in Friday's Ontario Hockey League conference final match.

The first period was scoreless.

The Storm moved ahead 3-0 in the second period led by two goals from Samorukov and a goal from Isaac Ratcliffe.

The third period saw the Storm extend their lead to 4-0 after Samorukov scored.