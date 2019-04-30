Rockton Agricultural Society offers 2 $1,500 scholarships

The Rockton Agricultural Society is offering two $1,500 scholarships to qualified students who are pursuing post-secondary studies or are in a provincially regulated trade program.
The program is administered by the Rockton Agricultural Society’s scholarship committee and committee member Marj Ford said the scholarships have been given out for about 10 years.
She said the RAS offers the scholarships to help out students in the community.
Applicants must be under 26 years of age as of Dec. 31 and must remain in their program for one year on a full-time basis. Rockton World’s Fair ambassadors are not eligible in the year they act as ambassador and previous scholarship winners are not eligible.
Ford noted membership in the Rockton Agricultural Society is not mandatory to be considered for the scholarship.
“It doesn’t hurt to be part of the fair and the community,” she said. “But it isn’t necessary.”
She said the interview process is often a learning experience.
“A lot of rural kids have never had a real interview,” she said. “They’ve gotten a job with their dad’s friend or on someone else’s farm.
“So it’s kind of exciting.”
The application includes a resume, a two-page essay and a list of volunteering information — including with the RAS. The theme of this year’s essay is Farming Footprints — Telling Your Story.
Applications must be submitted by email to rasscholarship@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. on May 30.
Form more information or to apply, visit www.rocktonworldsfair.com/contact/volunteer/.
