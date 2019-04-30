Rockton Agricultural Society offers 2 $1,500 scholarships

The Rockton Agricultural Society is offering two $1,500 scholarships to qualified students who are pursuing post-secondary studies or are in a provincially regulated trade program.

The program is administered by the Rockton Agricultural Society’s scholarship committee and committee member Marj Ford said the scholarships have been given out for about 10 years.

She said the RAS offers the scholarships to help out students in the community.

Applicants must be under 26 years of age as of Dec. 31 and must remain in their program for one year on a full-time basis. Rockton World’s Fair ambassadors are not eligible in the year they act as ambassador and previous scholarship winners are not eligible.