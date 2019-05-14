Waterdown teen's science fair project tackles food shortage with aeroponics

A Waterdown student is showing off his green thumb at the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Fredericton this week.

Guy B. Brown Elementary School’s Mitchell Clapperton, 13, advanced to the national fair after his project, Aero-Tronics: A High Pressure Aeroponics System for Sustainable Indoor Agriculture impressed judges at the 59th annual Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair.

Clapperton’s idea to successfully grow vegetables without soil sprouted after conducting some research.

“I wanted to solve a problem,” he said. “I looked for different world problems and on almost every list I saw world hunger, food shortages.”

With a project in mind, he quickly got to work building a grow tower, which allows for the plants to be suspended and roots to be sprayed with a water nutrient mist, eliminating the need for soil. It could also reduce food insecurities in impoverished nations or those impacted by weather-related failures since food could be grown anywhere.

“It can go in a shipping container, have everything ready to go and get shipped out somewhere like Africa where they don’t have … a lot of water for regular agriculture,” explained Clapperton.

For his science fair presentation, Clapperton built a pint-size model to show the judges. A full-scale system can be found in his basement, where he is currently growing tomatoes.

To build it, Clapperton needed to create a three-tier frame that would support the tote containers which would hold the plants. The water came from the help of a rain barrel and the energy to run the system came from a solar panel.

The project is completely self-sufficient through an intricate design that promotes optimal growing conditions, with humidity, temperature and light sensors all taken into consideration.

It wasn’t all easy, explained the 13-year-old, who came across an issue that saw his plants turn yellow and start to droop. However, he overcame those challenges by reaching out to some experts, who advised him that his plants were likely getting too much water. Clapperton adjusted his design, cutting the spray rate in half to 10 seconds and increasing the wait time from five to eight minutes.