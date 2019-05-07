3-on-3 league growing in popularity among Flamborough players

A three-on-three spring league has become extremely popular among young hockey players.

“It’s a fast-paced game," said Erin MacDonald, who sits on the Flamborough Girls Hockey Association board of directors.

Developed three years ago in an effort to provide players with the opportunity to continue working on their skills in preparation for try outs, the spring league effectively bridges the gap between the end of the regular hockey season and spring sports.

When the league first began in 2016, 80 players were registered. Now, some 300 youth of varying skill levels take to the ice at Harry Howell Arena at Clappison's Corners.

MacDonald attributes the league's popularity to the players' love for the game. The three-on-three format forces each player on the ice to play. "It's in-out, 90 seconds and they keep skating so they love it," she said.

So far the league features 30 teams and 15 hours of ice time every weekend. May 12 will be the last chance to play before the ice comes out for the season.

According to MacDonald, the three-on-three rules are all about expediency. It’s full ice play — players can ice the puck without the whistle being blown. If a goalie covers the puck, there’s a change in possession and there are no face-offs – except at the start of the game. If a penalty is called, there will be a penalty shot and there will be a chase.

“It’s go, go, go, go, go," said MacDonald, as opposed to a regular hockey game when there's a pauses in play and a number of face-offs throughout the match.

“The kids are in and out and so there’s always a chase going on,” she said.

While it's a fun, fast-paced sport, it is also focused on skills.