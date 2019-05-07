Telling Tales launches lineup for 11th annual festival

The 11th annual Telling Tales Festival lineup of more than 50 of Canada’s leading children’s authors, illustrators, storytellers and musicians will be headlined by Eric Walters, Jess Keating, Jay Odjick, and will also feature the launch of Sharon, Lois and Bram’s book Skinnamarink.
As well, the festival will feature The Almost Epic Squad authors Kevin Sylvester, Lesley Livingstone, Ted Staunton and Richard Scrimger, in addition to Hamilton-area authors Nicola Winstanley and Karen Bass and illustrator Charlene Chua.
The children’s literary festival, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Westfield Heritage Village, unveiled its lineup with a kickoff event May 1 at the Central Branch of the Hamilton Public Library.
Festival founder Susan Jasper said this year’s lineup is extraordinary — and a good blend of national and local talent.
“We’re so happy to be able to shine a light on them and bring them together for the audience they deserve.”
She said the festival has added new events, including Celebrating Graphic Novels on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Central Library, and Nature Tales, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Royal Botanical Gardens.
Jasper said she was struck by the words of Hamilton Public Library chief librarian Paul Takala, who said that in times when intolerance, ignorance and fear seem to flourish we need to work together to build empathy and understanding.
“That’s what Telling Tales does beautifully,” she said.
The kickoff event was hosted by author Kevin Sylvester, who said the festival is hugely important for keeping Canadian storytelling as part of our culture.
“We are a small country,” he said. “A festival like this says, ‘We have authors that can stand next to any of the super-famous J.K. Rowlings or Dav Pilkeys of the world, and we’re going to celebrate them.’
“A festival like this gets us in front of (kids), and it keeps growing.”
Sylvester added the diverse cultural aspect of the festival is on display this year — particularly through Robert Munsch and Jay Odjick’s Bear for Breakfast written in both Algonquin and English, and Eric Walters and Godfrey Nkongolo’s Light a Candle, written in English and Swahili.
“It just shows how our culture is evolving and becoming more open, which is a good message to send in an era where it doesn’t seem like it’s happening anymore,” he said. “I think that’s cool because this is a festival for kids — so for them to be exposed to those titles and see those authors live is going to be a hoot.”
For his part, Walters said Telling Tales is a wonderful event.
“I think they treat the audience with a certain dignity and respect,” he said. “They treat kids well, and they treat the writers well — it’s always good to be there.”
Walters will launch his book Light a Candle, written with Godfrey Nkongolo, at the festival. The book is a blend of non-fiction and fiction.
It tells the story of a boy coming of age in Tanzania, in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro, who climbs the mountain against his father's wishes, to fulfil a request of the country's first leader, Julius Nyerere, to light a candle on the top of the mountain.
Jasper said the festival organizers were blown away when they were asked if they would like to launch the Skinnamarink picture book.
“We keep being asked to launch major titles,” she said. “Sharon and Bram are completing their tour, but … Skinnamarink will be launched for the first time to the world at Telling Tales.”
For the full lineup and more information about the festival and related events, please visit tellingtales.org.
