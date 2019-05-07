Telling Tales launches lineup for 11th annual festival

“A festival like this gets us in front of (kids), and it keeps growing.”

Sylvester added the diverse cultural aspect of the festival is on display this year — particularly through Robert Munsch and Jay Odjick’s Bear for Breakfast written in both Algonquin and English, and Eric Walters and Godfrey Nkongolo’s Light a Candle, written in English and Swahili.

“It just shows how our culture is evolving and becoming more open, which is a good message to send in an era where it doesn’t seem like it’s happening anymore,” he said. “I think that’s cool because this is a festival for kids — so for them to be exposed to those titles and see those authors live is going to be a hoot.”

For his part, Walters said Telling Tales is a wonderful event.

“I think they treat the audience with a certain dignity and respect,” he said. “They treat kids well, and they treat the writers well — it’s always good to be there.”

Walters will launch his book Light a Candle, written with Godfrey Nkongolo, at the festival. The book is a blend of non-fiction and fiction.

It tells the story of a boy coming of age in Tanzania, in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro, who climbs the mountain against his father's wishes, to fulfil a request of the country's first leader, Julius Nyerere, to light a candle on the top of the mountain.

Jasper said the festival organizers were blown away when they were asked if they would like to launch the Skinnamarink picture book.

“We keep being asked to launch major titles,” she said. “Sharon and Bram are completing their tour, but … Skinnamarink will be launched for the first time to the world at Telling Tales.”

For the full lineup and more information about the festival and related events, please visit tellingtales.org.