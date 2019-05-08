Millgrove Cemetery Board seeks volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help tend to a local cemetery.

The Millgrove Cemetery Board is seeking two or three people, including students, interested in helping clean headstones and straighten ones that are leaning.

The cemetery is located at Millgrove Side Road and the 5th Concession Road West.

For more information, contact Marilyn Hardsand at millgrovecemetery@hotmail.com or Gary Weldon at 905-689-8757.

