Preliminary report offers details of Hawaii helicopter crash

HONOLULU — Federal investigators have released a preliminary report that offers details but not a cause of a deadly helicopter crash in Hawaii.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that the National Transportation Safety Board report released Wednesday lists the initial findings of its investigation into the April 29 crash on Oahu.

The helicopter fell onto a residential street in Kailua, 15 miles (24 kilometres) northeast of Honolulu.

The accident killed 28-year-old pilot Joseph G. Berridge and two female passengers, 28-year-old Ryan McAuliffe and 76-year-old Jan Burgess.