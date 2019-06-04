Life after cancer: Waterdown businesswoman helping clients be proactive with their health

After a battle with breast cancer, one Waterdown business owner is encouraging her clients take a proactive to their health.

Carolynne Dunda was just settling in to her position as part owner of Waterdown’s Curves Fitness in 2010 when she received the diagnosis that would change her life.

Already a cancer survivor, having overcome cervical cancer in her 20s, Dunda said the news came as a shock.

“I noticed the lump and for nearly a year they kept telling me it was a cyst,” said Dunda, who finally went back to medical practitioners complaining of pain after noticing the lump getting bigger.

Biopsy results showed the lump was malignant; her cancer was on the cusp of a Stage 2 diagnosis and required a lumpectomy and chemotherapy.

The Waterdown woman was committed to her responsibilities at Curves Fitness and wanted to work throughout her treatments. This, however, would prove impossible.

“They said whatever could go wrong did go wrong,” said Dunda.

She went under the knife a second time only a few weeks after her initial surgery. Chemotherapy was difficult to stomach – literally. She was unable to hold down food, was violently ill and dropped 30 pounds in three short weeks. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was bedridden, unable to do much more than open her eyes.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for members of the local fitness studio, now Gigi’s on Dundas Street East. Dunda’s daughter Chelsea Portak stepped up to keep the operations afloat. No stranger to the health and fitness industry with past experience working as a trainer, Portak saw this as an opportunity to pursue her passion.

And she used her mom’s diagnosis and harrowing battle with cancer to help women get — and stay — active, often reminding clients that they shouldn’t take their bodies for granted as they can fail them at any time.