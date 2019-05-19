Neon Museum gets OK to expand to unused Vegas cultural site

LAS VEGAS — The Neon Museum is preparing to double in size by expanding across Las Vegas Boulevard with a $1-a-year lease for a shuttered cultural centre dating to the early 1960s.

City officials have approved a plan dubbed "Neon 2020" to expand the popular downtown showcase of vintage signs into the vacant Reed Whipple Cultural Center.

The City Council approved the lease Wednesday and a $2.2 million grant to support the move.

Reed Whipple closed as an art space in summer 2016. Museum chief Rob McCoy told the Las Vegas Review-Journal it will be renamed Ne10 to highlight neon's chemical symbol and atomic number, and renovated to host an indoor gallery, neon craft demonstrations, classrooms, offices and storage.