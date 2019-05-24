Horse Rescue Ontario vows to continue in honour of founder

Although Horse Rescue Ontario and Sanctuary founder Debbi Brown passed away in June 2018 after a battle with cancer, her daughter Courtenay and the rest of the registered charity’s board have pledged to continue the operation in her honour.

Brown passed away on June 28, less than a month after the charity’s annual open house. She was 64.

“She was one of the founders and it definitely is her legacy,” Courtenay said of the organization. “The horses have nowhere else to go — they’re all lame or old — basically no one wants a lame horse or an old horse.

“We’re giving them a place to live out their final days.”

Debbi was an active animal advocate her entire life and her passion culminated in the founding of Horse Rescue Ontario. She believed horses that had provided many years of enjoyment for people, either through racing or pleasure riding, deserve a better fate in their later years than going to the slaughterhouse.

As a result, she dedicated 15 years of her life to providing food and care to lame, sick, elderly horses at her Ofield Road North farm.

It all started in 2003 with Spirit — a horse Brown rescued from starving in a field. Since then, Brown and her Horse Rescue Ontario operation placed more than 160 horses in caring adoptive homes, after providing a safe place to the vulnerable horses.

However, in recent years the organization has become more of a sanctuary and the 17-acre farm is now home to 12 horses and a pony.

Courtenay said she particularly wanted to continue the charity’s annual open house — the organization’s major fundraiser of the year.

“The horses meant so much to my mom,” she said. “She enjoyed the open house, she enjoyed meeting all the people and talking to them.”