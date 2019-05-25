Thousands more bollards going in along Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS — Clark County officials say the installation of over 3,000 more pedestrian safety posts along Las Vegas Boulevard is scheduled to begin early Tuesday.

The steel posts — called bollards — are 4 feet (1.2 metres) tall, secured in the ground and designed to stop a vehicle.

Officials said three contractors were hired to do the work to get it done faster. The project's regular work hours will be from 2-10 a.m. weekdays.

The county has already installed approximately 1,600 bollards during the past two years.