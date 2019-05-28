Author shares impact of Anne Frank in 2019 in Waterdown

“Imagine that — today it is May 2019,” he said. “So it would be June 2021 before you would see daylight again — and it would be terrible daylight, because you had been betrayed and arrested.

“Seven hundred and sixty-one days living in fear with seven other people.”

During the 761 days in hiding, Metselaar said Anne was often bored and also sometimes fought with her mother, and her roommate Fritz Pfeffer, a dentist who was the same age as her father.

“They did everything they could to get along — they celebrated holidays, they celebrated birthdays, they laughed at dinners — they really tried their utmost to make it work, but the situation was just so extreme.”

Metselaar said the diary became Anne’s friend — and led to her discovery that she loved to write. In fact, she decided to write a book about her experiences in hiding — one that would be published after the war.

“You can see that Anne finds her talent and passion in that hiding place,” he said, noting Anne reworked her diary into the book she intended to publish. The diary was saved by Miep Gies, one of the six helpers, in hopes that it could be given back to her after the war.

Instead, she passed it along to Otto Frank, who had it published.

WDHS history teacher Rob Flosman, who was instrumental in bringing Metselaar to the school, said Anne Frank’s story reminds us today to remain vigilant against hate.

“Although their events are more and more separated from us by time ... you are the ones that keep the lessons of history alive,” he said.

Metselaar said the Anne Frank House became an official museum on May 3, 1960 and today 1.2 million people visit the museum each year, with a further 4.5 million visiting online.

He said he wrote All About Anne because not everyone can come to Amsterdam and visit the museum.

“It’s a way to answer as many questions as we could that students have about Anne Frank,” he said.

Metselaar said the first time he heard about Anne Frank was in Dutch secondary school when he was 13 and his class read the diary.

Ten years later, he began to work for the Anne Frank House, where he has worked for 30 years.

“I’m just so grateful to my teacher for making me aware of that time and of what happened,” he said. “This was the first time I got to know that dark period of history.”

Metselaar said as Anne would have been 90 this year, he wonders what she would make of the world today.

“In her diary she writes, ‘When will we be human beings again and not just Jews?’” he said, adding anti-Semitism and discrimination are still around today. “Anne would be shocked to see that.”

Metselaar said Anne Frank is a starting point in discussing the Holocaust, because it’s only one story. He stressed awareness — which his teacher sparked in him about Anne Frank and the Holocaust — is the first step.

“Be aware, but also learn,” he said. “Awareness is a great start, but it has to lead to action.”

“It might seem a long time ago, but there’s still so much grief in so many of the families about that terrible history,” he continued. “You might think that it’s far away, but it’s still here in the present and we should do everything possible to learn lessons from it.”