Carlisle teen takes on Queen's Park and the Big Easy

Jacob Rudolph is unique among his peers.

At age five, the Carlisle resident took part in his first protest at Queen’s Park. He would eventually return to serve as a legislative page before taking part in the Model Parliamentarian program at age 15.

“I’ve always been interested in politics,” said the 15-year-old Hillfield Strathallan College student. “Both my parents worked as political staffers back in the ‘80s.”

Now environmental consultants, Rudolph’s parents were among a group of residents who fought to stop the development of a quarry in northeast Flamborough, giving the local youth a taste of what would later lead to a passion.

His experiences as a legislative page during his Grade 7 year further propelled him toward a future in politics.

“Just being in the chamber every day and experiencing the everyday proceedings for myself and actually being able to hear the exact words of everyone on topics that are affecting our lives every day was something that I’ll never forget,” he said. “I absolutely loved it.”

Upon the completion of his term as a page, the civic-minded teen had his eye on the Model Parliamentarian program for students in Grades 10 to 12. The program aims to provide youth an opportunity to actively take part in the legislative process through presentations and workshops, working within the program to draft bills and debate important issues.

He would have a few years to wait before he could apply for the program and wasted no time doing so.

Earlier this year, Rudolph was immersed in the world of politics.

The program carved the province into 103 ridings, each represented by a member of the four main political parties. Although Rudolph lives in Flamborough-Glanbrook, he was assigned to represent Brantford-Brant and did so under the Liberal banner.