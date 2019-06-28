Carlisle teen takes on Queen's Park and the Big Easy

Jacob Rudolph is unique among his peers.
At age five, the Carlisle resident took part in his first protest at Queen’s Park. He would eventually return to serve as a legislative page before taking part in the Model Parliamentarian program at age 15.
“I’ve always been interested in politics,” said the 15-year-old Hillfield Strathallan College student. “Both my parents worked as political staffers back in the ‘80s.”
Now environmental consultants, Rudolph’s parents were among a group of residents who fought to stop the development of a quarry in northeast Flamborough, giving the local youth a taste of what would later lead to a passion.
His experiences as a legislative page during his Grade 7 year further propelled him toward a future in politics.
“Just being in the chamber every day and experiencing the everyday proceedings for myself and actually being able to hear the exact words of everyone on topics that are affecting our lives every day was something that I’ll never forget,” he said. “I absolutely loved it.”
Upon the completion of his term as a page, the civic-minded teen had his eye on the Model Parliamentarian program for students in Grades 10 to 12. The program aims to provide youth an opportunity to actively take part in the legislative process through presentations and workshops, working within the program to draft bills and debate important issues.
He would have a few years to wait before he could apply for the program and wasted no time doing so.
Earlier this year, Rudolph was immersed in the world of politics.
The program carved the province into 103 ridings, each represented by a member of the four main political parties. Although Rudolph lives in Flamborough-Glanbrook, he was assigned to represent Brantford-Brant and did so under the Liberal banner.
“It was kind of an interesting experience being able to learn about a different riding and then being able to meet the member, Will Bouma, from there as well,” said Rudolph, who chose to “serve” as a Liberal since his views align best with that party’s.
In addition to touring the Legislative Assembly and meeting some MPPs, program participants experienced talking to the press, and other employees at Queen’s Park, including Sergeant-at-Arms Jackie Gordon.
His experiences have helped strengthen his beliefs that an informed citizenry is key to a healthy democracy.
“Actually being able to inform people on all sides of an issue and then letting them make their own decision is really, really important,” said Rudolph.
As if his time at Queen’s Park wasn’t exciting enough, the Carlisle teen’s whirlwind year continued south of the border.
Pursuing another one of his passions, Rudolph traveled to the Big Easy this spring to play the saxophone in the city known worldwide for its sound.
Transitioning for politics to music wasn’t challenging for the Rudolph, who easily succumbed to the smooth sounds of jazz while performing at the New Orleans Heritage Festival with members of his school’s all-star jazz band, which ranked third at the event.
