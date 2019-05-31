Nominate a Flamborough garden for a 2019 Trillium Award

Nominations are open for the 26th annual Trillium Awards for Civic Beautification.
A joint program of the Flamborough Horticultural Society and the Flamborough Review, the Trillium Awards are designed to encourage and recognize beautification of gardens and grounds visible to the public.
Flamborough Horticultural Society member and Trillium Award program chairperson Karen Brunsch said there are a number of changes with this year’s program. The biggest, she said, is that nominated gardens in each ward will only be vying for 20 coveted white trilliums.
“In the past we hadn’t had a limit on the number of white trilliums we awarded,” she said, adding they previously given to all gardens who scored 85 or above in a range of criteria. “Now there will be 20 for each ward, so competition will be significantly stiffer.”
Last year, judges awarded 38 white trilliums, out of 109 nominations.
“We were really pleased with the quality of the gardens,” she said of last year. “It made judging difficult.”
Brunsch added the judges can also now present the award to the garden themselves, rather than the FHS committee.
As well, judges can now nominate any of the white trillium gardens for the pink trillium award. Previously, they were awarded to the highest scoring gardens.
Brunsch said the Trillium Awards are open to all properties in Flamborough — both residential and commercial. Any front garden property that is visible from the street or road is eligible, including businesses, commercial and public buildings and townhouse or condominium properties.
She said judges look at everything from the design of the garden and whether it fits with the property, to colour or variation of greenery and texture, as well as if the flower beds are well-tended for weeds.
While the program previously saw Flamborough Horticultural Society judges evaluate gardens in Ward 15 and the former Ward 14, the changes to the city’s ward boundaries now mean west Flamborough is divided into two wards.
As a result, the FHS will continue to judge homes in Ward 15, but will now judge Ward 13, including Dundas. Meanwhile, judges in Ancaster will handle the western reaches of Flamborough in Ward 12.
One pink trillium award will be presented to the top garden in each of Ward 13 and Ward 15.
Brunsch said while the overall city-wide program will see large changes, the nominated participants — particularly those in Flamborough — will not see a large change.
She said while Flamborough had always operated on a nomination basis, the rest of the city is also moving to that model.
“In the past, the old city of Hamilton, what they did was blitz the city with judges and judged all the gardens on every street,” she said, the growth of the city sparked the change. “We can’t visit every property — you certainly can’t out here.”
Brunsch said due to all the changes, there will be a judges training workshop on Thursday, June 13 at the Hamilton Spectator auditorium at 6:45 p.m.
“We want to be sure that all the judges go to that so they get all the updates,” she said.
Nominations for the Trillium Awards are open until June 14, with judging for white trilliums running from June 14 to July 5.
To enter, complete the entry form below, or complete a hard copy of the form and return it in person or by mail to the Flamborough Review at 901 Guelph Line in Burlington by June 14. Entry forms will also be available for pickup and drop-off at the Flamborough Connects office in the Waterdown library at 163 Dundas St. East.
For more information contact Brunsch at kbrunsch@cogeco.ca or by calling 905-379-6891.
