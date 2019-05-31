Nominate a Flamborough garden for a 2019 Trillium Award

While the program previously saw Flamborough Horticultural Society judges evaluate gardens in Ward 15 and the former Ward 14, the changes to the city’s ward boundaries now mean west Flamborough is divided into two wards.

As a result, the FHS will continue to judge homes in Ward 15, but will now judge Ward 13, including Dundas. Meanwhile, judges in Ancaster will handle the western reaches of Flamborough in Ward 12.

One pink trillium award will be presented to the top garden in each of Ward 13 and Ward 15.

Brunsch said while the overall city-wide program will see large changes, the nominated participants — particularly those in Flamborough — will not see a large change.

She said while Flamborough had always operated on a nomination basis, the rest of the city is also moving to that model.

“In the past, the old city of Hamilton, what they did was blitz the city with judges and judged all the gardens on every street,” she said, the growth of the city sparked the change. “We can’t visit every property — you certainly can’t out here.”

Brunsch said due to all the changes, there will be a judges training workshop on Thursday, June 13 at the Hamilton Spectator auditorium at 6:45 p.m.

“We want to be sure that all the judges go to that so they get all the updates,” she said.

Nominations for the Trillium Awards are open until June 14, with judging for white trilliums running from June 14 to July 5.

To enter, complete the entry form below, or complete a hard copy of the form and return it in person or by mail to the Flamborough Review at 901 Guelph Line in Burlington by June 14. Entry forms will also be available for pickup and drop-off at the Flamborough Connects office in the Waterdown library at 163 Dundas St. East.

For more information contact Brunsch at kbrunsch@cogeco.ca or by calling 905-379-6891.