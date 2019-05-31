Body on Colorado peak believed to be missing New Jersey man

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park rangers found a body believed to be a New Jersey man who has been missing for seven months on the park's highest mountain, park officials said Friday.

The body is believed to be 30-year-old Ryan Albert of Marlton, New Jersey, park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said. Marlton was last seen Oct. 4 on the trail on Longs Peak, which reaches 14,259 feet (4,346 metres) above sea level.

Rangers found the body Thursday in deep snow in a steep, rocky ravine called the Trough. It was about 1,000 feet (305 metres) below a section of trail called the Ledges and about 2,000 feet (610 metres) below the summit.

A helicopter recovered the body Friday and it was taken to the Boulder County coroner for an autopsy and identification.