Flamborough Senior Volunteer for 2019 named at annual volunteer appreciation banquet

Dedication, passion and the need to help others are what led to Pat Simpson being named Flamborough's Senior Volunteer of the Year at the 2019 Flamborough Volunteer Appreciation Celebration.

“Just so grateful that you appreciate my work and it gives me so much pleasure,” said Simpson at the banquet held at St. James United Church May 28. “It’s really made my life much more meaningful. I love the work I’ve done in the community."

The banquet was hosted by Flamborough Connects in an effort to recognize and thank the many volunteers who dedicate so much of their time to improving the community.

There were nine nominees for the second annual Flamborough Senior Volunteer Award, many more than in its first year, according to Flamborough Connects executive director Amelia Steinbring. They included Linda Blaine, Nick Vandooren, Mary Mauro, Mike Doherty, Trudy Bliedung, Mary Lamb, Arie Vanspronsen and Rene Juraschka.

“Obviously people are responding and it’s been a lot of great fun,” she said.

Volunteers, said Steinbring, have contributed so much to the community, donating their time in a number of capacities at a variety of places throughout Flamborough.

"I am really heartened by how they’ve done.”

Simpson was selected as the recipient of this year's award by a panel of judges, including Mil Kovacevich of Gigit, Waterdown Business Improvement Area's Susan Pennie, Alyssa Seul of the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library, Flamborough chamber executive director Matteo Patricelli, and Brenda Jefferies, a Flamborough Connects board member.

“We have some truly remarkable people who give back to our community," said Jefferies. "Our job was hard because every nominee gives something special back."

A resident of Flamborough for 40 years, Simpson is an active member of the Grandmothers of Steel group. She also has 20 years of service at McMaster Children’s Hospital, 25 years of service with the Red Cross and 18 years of service with the YWCA. She has volunteered at Waterdown District High School, Waterdown Village Theatre and St. James United Church events, among others community programs.