Flamborough restaurants partner with Mealshare to feed youth

Mealshare is coming to Hamilton and four Flamborough restaurants are partnering with the organization to help provide meals to youth in need.

A national social enterprise with a mission to help end youth hunger, the program will launch across Hamilton on June 11. Restaurants select a few items on their menu and put the Mealshare logo next to them with an explanation of the logo on the bottom of the menu.

Each time a customer orders the Mealshare item, the restaurant contributes financially to Mealshare, which then forwards most of the funds to its charity partners to provide a meal to youth in need.

In Flamborough diners can take part in the program at Bliss Kitchen, Kamoosh Bistro, West Avenue Cider and the Mill Street and 5 American House.

Half of the meals Mealshare provides stay local and will be provided by the Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton, while the other half are sent internationally through Save the Children Canada.

Mealshare was founded by Andrew Hall and Jeremy Bryant in 2013 and since then has provided more than 2.7 million meals through operations in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal — and now Hamilton.

Almost one in five children in Hamilton are living in poverty and over one million youth in Canada are food insecure, while eight million Canadians eat out every day, so the program creates a way to turn the dining out experience into helping out.

Other restaurants in Hamilton taking part include Mezcal TNT, Born and Raised, Lou Dawgs, Brux House, Merit Brewing, the Endzone Bar and Grill, Taylor’s Tea Room and the Lunch Lady.

For more information about Mealshare visit www.mealshare.ca.