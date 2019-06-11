Our Lady of Mount Carmel's volleyball teams bring home gold

Two Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School volleyball teams are celebrating their winning ways.

Both the junior and senior boys' teams capped the season with first-place finishes at the recent Catholic Youth Organization volleyball championships.

“It wasn’t a remarkable season," said coach Philip Daly. "By no stretch of the imagination did we think it was going to end the way it did."

The Division 2 teams competed for gold — and succeeded.

"We played above ourselves," said Daly of the senior boys' squad. "We were never behind in a game."

The Knights spiked a 3-0 playoff win over St. Luke, moving on to defeat Our Lady of Peace 3-0 for the title.

For senior player Brian Christy, the event was a little nerve-racking. But the 12-year-old soon found his stride, focusing his energy into the game.

"I'm not that tall and I see all these tall kids; I was intimidated a little bit," confessed the player.

The junior team was encouraged by the OLMC senior squad — court side. The junior Knights were well on their way to the final game when the senior squad arrived at the competition venue.

"It was night that our seniors were there to cheer them on," said Daly. “The juniors showed us how to do it.”