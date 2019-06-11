Hamilton Catholic school board celebrates student excellence at awards ceremony

Hamilton’s Catholic school board recognized the hard work and success of students at the annual Excellence in Catholic Education awards ceremony June 4.

Hosted at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School, the event highlighted the passion and dedication of many youth across the board, as well as honoured students for excellence in academics, science, arts and athletics.

Olivia Tryburski of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School, Megan Kelly of St. Eugene, St. Joachim’s Samantha Jesam Acierto, Abby Giannini of St. Gabriel, St. Ann Hamilton’s Azaliah Alonzo and Hannah Mathew, a student at St. Vincent de Paul, were awarded the Sister Maria Cordis Music Award. It recongizes elementary students who will continue their musical education in high school.

The St. Thomas Aquinas Centre for the Arts Foundation Scholarship went to Bishop Ryan’s Louise Concepcion, who has made music her life and intends to pursue a career in music therapy.

St. Thomas More student Hillary De Guzman was awarded the President’s Council Bursary for her outstanding leadership and service to the Catholic community and school. The bursary totaled $700.

The James L. Daly Award was presented to elementary student Tarryn Smith of St. Marguerite d’Youville and secondary school student Isabella Schneider of Cardinal Newman.

Four were presented with the Jim Hansen Spirit of Community Award. Recipients included Alessia Pontillo (St. Clare of Assisi), Samantha Kemperman (St. James the Apostle), Meghan Jeckell (St. Mary) and Mark Marcelli (St. Thomas More).

The Living in the Spirit Award, presented to one student from each school across the board, recognizes well-rounded students who exemplify the board’s motto, “Believing, Achieving, Serving.”

Recipients included Julia Dias (Guardian Angels), Madelaine Pomeroy (Our Lady of Mount Carmel), Dominic Szot-Wiseman (St. Thomas the Apostle), Emilia Pasher (Canadian Martyrs), Kayetan Protas (St. Joseph), Erica Ciraolo (St. Lawrence), Jessica Marie Dekker (St. Mary), Brando Farrugia (St. Anthony Daniel), Clariese Ryan (St. Kateri Tekakwitha), Isabella DeGregorio (St. Margaret Mary), Jovie Wilson (St. Teresa of Calcutta), Abigail Odimuko (Blessed Sacrament), Gabriel Kehl (Our Lady of Lourdes), Liam Delapaz (Sacred Heart of Jesus), Samantha Talosi (St. John Paul II), Sarah Gollan (St. Marguerite d’Youville), Zuzanna Wolos (St. Jean de Brebeuf), Claire Daly (Annunciation of Our Lord), Grace Evens (Corpus Christi), Alice Okpere (Regina Mundi), Amedeo Musharbash (St. Michael), Joshua Santos (St. Teresa of Avila), Maria Morcone (St. Therese of Lisieux), Hannah Mathew (St. Vincent de Paul), Romeo Fricano (Sts. Peter and Paul), Alayna Concetta Inrig (St. Thomas More), Felicia Lopez (Our Lady of the Assumption), Matthew Jovanovic (St. James the Apostle), Ethan Simunic (St. Mark), Avery Atanas (St. Matthew), Niko Jurincic (St. Paul), Aidan Perry (Bishop Ryan), Massimo Paletta (Immaculate Heart of Mary), Alex DiFrancesco (Our Lady of Peace), Anthony De Bellis (St. Clare of Assisi), Alexander Brown (St. Francis Xavier), Mia Persia (St. Gabriel), Luka Cepuran (St. Martin of Tours), Simona Febbraro (Holy Name of Mary), Matia Lee (Immaculate Conception), Ella Jazvac (St. Ann-Ancaster), Kathleen Farnand (St. Augustine), Sarra Presta (St. Bernadette), Jorja Galama (St. Joachim) and Vincent Barbon (Bishop Tonnos).

Three elementary students were honoured with the Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair (BASEF)– Canada-wide Science Fair Trip Award, including Anthony Saturnino and Christopher Lamont both of St. Margaret Mary and Tavian Augustus of St. Augustine.