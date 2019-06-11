Hamilton Catholic school board celebrates student excellence at awards ceremony

Hamilton’s Catholic school board recognized the hard work and success of students at the annual Excellence in Catholic Education awards ceremony June 4.
Hosted at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School, the event highlighted the passion and dedication of many youth across the board, as well as honoured students for excellence in academics, science, arts and athletics.
Olivia Tryburski of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School, Megan Kelly of St. Eugene, St. Joachim’s Samantha Jesam Acierto, Abby Giannini of St. Gabriel, St. Ann Hamilton’s Azaliah Alonzo and Hannah Mathew, a student at St. Vincent de Paul, were awarded the Sister Maria Cordis Music Award. It recongizes elementary students who will continue their musical education in high school.
The St. Thomas Aquinas Centre for the Arts Foundation Scholarship went to Bishop Ryan’s Louise Concepcion, who has made music her life and intends to pursue a career in music therapy.
St. Thomas More student Hillary De Guzman was awarded the President’s Council Bursary for her outstanding leadership and service to the Catholic community and school. The bursary totaled $700.
The James L. Daly Award was presented to elementary student Tarryn Smith of St. Marguerite d’Youville and secondary school student Isabella Schneider of Cardinal Newman.
Four were presented with the Jim Hansen Spirit of Community Award. Recipients included Alessia Pontillo (St. Clare of Assisi), Samantha Kemperman (St. James the Apostle), Meghan Jeckell (St. Mary) and Mark Marcelli (St. Thomas More).
The Living in the Spirit Award, presented to one student from each school across the board, recognizes well-rounded students who exemplify the board’s motto, “Believing, Achieving, Serving.”
Recipients included Julia Dias (Guardian Angels), Madelaine Pomeroy (Our Lady of Mount Carmel), Dominic Szot-Wiseman (St. Thomas the Apostle), Emilia Pasher (Canadian Martyrs), Kayetan Protas (St. Joseph), Erica Ciraolo (St. Lawrence), Jessica Marie Dekker (St. Mary), Brando Farrugia (St. Anthony Daniel), Clariese Ryan (St. Kateri Tekakwitha), Isabella DeGregorio (St. Margaret Mary), Jovie Wilson (St. Teresa of Calcutta), Abigail Odimuko (Blessed Sacrament), Gabriel Kehl (Our Lady of Lourdes), Liam Delapaz (Sacred Heart of Jesus), Samantha Talosi (St. John Paul II), Sarah Gollan (St. Marguerite d’Youville), Zuzanna Wolos (St. Jean de Brebeuf), Claire Daly (Annunciation of Our Lord), Grace Evens (Corpus Christi), Alice Okpere (Regina Mundi), Amedeo Musharbash (St. Michael), Joshua Santos (St. Teresa of Avila), Maria Morcone (St. Therese of Lisieux), Hannah Mathew (St. Vincent de Paul), Romeo Fricano (Sts. Peter and Paul), Alayna Concetta Inrig (St. Thomas More), Felicia Lopez (Our Lady of the Assumption), Matthew Jovanovic (St. James the Apostle), Ethan Simunic (St. Mark), Avery Atanas (St. Matthew), Niko Jurincic (St. Paul), Aidan Perry (Bishop Ryan), Massimo Paletta (Immaculate Heart of Mary), Alex DiFrancesco (Our Lady of Peace), Anthony De Bellis (St. Clare of Assisi), Alexander Brown (St. Francis Xavier), Mia Persia (St. Gabriel), Luka Cepuran (St. Martin of Tours), Simona Febbraro (Holy Name of Mary), Matia Lee (Immaculate Conception), Ella Jazvac (St. Ann-Ancaster), Kathleen Farnand (St. Augustine), Sarra Presta (St. Bernadette), Jorja Galama (St. Joachim) and Vincent Barbon (Bishop Tonnos).
Three elementary students were honoured with the Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair (BASEF)– Canada-wide Science Fair Trip Award, including Anthony Saturnino and Christopher Lamont both of St. Margaret Mary and Tavian Augustus of St. Augustine.
The BASEF International Science and Engineering Fair Trip Award was presented to Bishop Ryan’s Joseph Saturnino.
A number of athletes were also celebrated at last week’s award night. The OFSAA Gold Medal Awards went to Cathedral student Dion Renaud for swimming and wrestlers Ellise Daynes and Serena Dibenedetto of Bishop Ryan. The OFSAA Western Bowl Champions title went to the St. Thomas More boys’ football squad and members of that school’s track and field 4x100 relay team.
For their commitment to athletic initiatives at school and in the community, students Teethlac Lam of St. Kateri Tekakwitha, Fernando Bonilla-Sarmiento of St. Teresa of Calcutta, Julia DiFederico of Bishop Tonnos and Daniel Graham of St. Jean de Breboeuf were awarded the Mike Morton Bursary.
The St. Mary and Bishop Ryan robotics teams were recognized for their success competing on the world stage, while members of the BR vocal ensemble as well as soloists were recognized for earning a Contemporary Vocal Ensemble gold and scooping four Maestro Awards at the WorldStrides Boston Heritage Competition.
Seven secondary school students, including Olivia Content-Renauld of Bishop Ryan, Rachiel Chirara of Bishop Tonnos, Serena Giacoboni of Cardinal Newman, Dustin Fox-Guy of Cathedral, Nolan Babin of St. Jean de Brebeuf, Matthew Clayton of St. Mary and Juanita Leguizamon of St. Thomas More, receive the Stewardship of Creation award.
“To our student award winners, you need to know how proud we are of you,” said director of education David Hansen. “Committing to excellence is one of the most important elements that will ensure success in your life.”
