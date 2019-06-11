Man killed in electric scooter accident in Paris

Paris police say a man on an electric scooter has died after being hit by a van in Paris on Monday night.

It was the first deadly accident in the French capital after mayor Anne Hidalgo announced last week a crackdown on electric scooters.

Twelve scooter startups have flooded the city's streets with their vehicles over the past year, prompting a spate of injuries and near-misses.

Hidalgo wants to limit electric scooter speeds to 20 kilometres per hour (12 mph) in most areas, and 8 kilometres per hour (5 mph) in areas with heavy foot traffic. She plans to limit the number of operators to three and cap the number of scooters.