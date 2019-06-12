Ditching the 'dad bod': A fitness gift might be exactly what Dad wants this year

Father’s Day is approaching, which means it’s time to start thinking about the perfect gift for dad. While a thoughtful present is an ideal way to show you care, the challenge lies in choosing one that you know your father will appreciate.
When FitRated wanted to learn more about what people consider to be the worst gifts, they conducted a survey of more than 1,000 people to ask them about the bad gifts that they’d received in the past. The results of the survey can be applied to any holiday, including Father’s Day.
Clothing made the top of the list, with roughly 50% of people stating that the worst gift you could give them is an article of clothing.
Coming in second was the houseware, decorations, and furniture category, with 12.4% of people stating that this is the worst type of gift they could receive.
On the other end, gift cards, which might seem impersonal, actually made the majority of survey participants the happiest, with only 1.4% of people claiming gift cards are the worst gift.
And another popular category was tools, which were deemed the worst type of holiday gift by only 1.9% of participants.
Fitness, sports, and wellness gifts were only considered the worst by roughly 2% of respondents, which means this could be a good category to shop in, even for a picky dad.
Breaking this stat down further yields some interesting information about how people view fitness gifts, in particular:
• Most people aren’t offended when they’re given a fitness gift. Only around 15% of women and nearly 12% of men felt offended by this type of present.
• People generally don’t seem to ask for fitness related gifts. More than half of the people who were surveyed stated that they received one without asking for it.
Will getting your dad a fitness gift actually inspire him to exercise? According to this survey, the answer is yes, at least for the majority of people.
• Roughly 79% of women and 80% of men said they would be more likely to work out after receiving a fitness gift.
• Only 4.7% of women and 1.5% of men said that a fitness gift would actually make them less likely to exercise.
• 18.5% of men and 16.6% of women stated that receiving a fitness gift wouldn’t affect their workout motivation
From fitness technology and workout gear, to nutrition equipment and gym memberships, there are a variety of potential gifts within the fitness category. Knowing what types of gifts are most preferred by men can help you narrow down your choices to those that dad will be excited about.
• 37.9% of men surveyed said they wanted to receive workout or sports equipment
• 27.2% of men hoped to receive fitness tech
• 11.3% of men said they preferred a gym membership or sports classes
• A mere 0.6% of men would want to get an online subscription or fitness DVD
• Men also revealed that they felt fitness apparel gifts were most appropriate when given to them by a significant other
• Fitness technology was considered the most appropriate gift from family members and friends
• Nutrition and nutrition equipment were deemed the least appropriate fitness gift, regardless of whom it’s coming from
It turns out that fitness products can certainly make wonderful gifts for Father’s Day and any other holiday. Not only do they tend to motivate people to lead a more active lifestyle, but they’re also one of the more popular categories overall. So ditching the old T-shirt and tie ideas, and getting dad something that he’ll use to improve his health, might be a smarter move.
FitRated.com is a one-stop portal for unbiased reviews on a broad range of fitness equipment and informative articles on health-related topics. If you need help finding the right fitness equipment, read FitRated's guide on the best home gym equipment.
