Flamborough residents among winning lottery group

A group of 20 residents from Flamborough, Hamilton, Halton, Haldimand-Norfolk and Peel is celebrating after a $100,000 lottery win.

The winning ticket for the Feb. 16, 2019 LOTTO 6/49 draw was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Binbrook Street in Binbrook.

Flamborough winners include Carlisle residents Catherine Thompson-Pyper and Michelle Madley, Freelton's Deborah Roczniak and Jessica Keyte, and Jennifer Marshall, Kristen Gilbank, Marsha Wright, Michelle Moase and Sarah Delong of Waterdown.

Debra Nelligan of Canfield, Angela Todoruck, Helen Wynne and Barbara Martin of Hamilton, Mississauga's Catherine Barrett, Christine Button and Lesley Ardron of Dundas, Ancaster's Kimberly Sisler, Meagan Wilson of Hannon, Burlington resident Paula Pirie and Binbrook's Shannon Cassidy round out the group.

