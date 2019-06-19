Grace Church Waterdown raising funds for new community space, bell tower

A fundraising campaign is currently underway to build a multi-purpose community space and bell tower at Grace Anglican Church in Waterdown.

The Flintoft bell, named in honour of Thomas Flintoft, a lance corporal with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, sat atop the Mill Street North church for nearly 100 years. It has been silent for roughly five years after it was removed for safety reasons.

“It’s really heavy and the weight of the bell over time had caused some damage to the roof,” said Rev. Sue-Ann Ward.

The church, however, wants to see the bell reinstalled as part of the new bell tower and the congregation hopes to hear it ring out anew.

Over the past year, the Grace congregation has been contributing to a $1-million capital campaign, raising just over half of the funds required for the new multi-purpose community space. That space will be called Bobby’s Place, in memory of 10-year-old Bobby Smylie, who died of influenza in February 2018.

“This new space will provide fully accessible, safe meeting spaces for the church and the people of Waterdown,” said Leslie Greene, co-chair of the capital campaign. “It will include a washroom and a small kitchen server, and it will enable us to better serve our community for many generations.”

The church is home to a number of community outreach programs, including the Food with Grace Food Bank, a seniors’ cooking club and social group, as well as events, such as the June 15 open house and carnival.

“We need community gathering spaces in this growing part of Hamilton. People need safe places to come together, to have fun and to learn and to socialize and get to know their neighbours,” said Ward.

Work to make the church more accessible has been ongoing for the last few years and the new multi-purpose community space with bell tower is the last step in a series of changes to the building.

Ward said she is confident the community will generously support this fundraising initiative.