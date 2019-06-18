Waterdown dancers head to Dance World Cup

Nine dancers from the Dream Centre in Waterdown are representing Canada at the Dance World Cup in Braga, Portugal later this month.

The dancers, who are competing as part of World Performers Canada, head to Europe on June 26 and will compete for about two weeks. The event will feature competitors from 62 countries and the Waterdown dancers tried out for the Canadian squad in August 2018.

The Dream Centre contingent includes Joe Miller, 12, Lauren Inrig, 13, Bella Chaulk, 9, Isobel Pascoa, 9, Ryann Dantes, 13, Olivia Sericchi, 13, Sierra Reaume, 11, Jordynn Dantes, 10 and Hannah Smythe, 11.

The dancers said they are excited to test their skills against the rest of the world and Inrig said she’s excited to compete outside of Canada.

“I don’t really know what to expect." — Sierra Reaume

Reaume, who is competing in jazz and contemporary, said she expects the competition to be different than those in Canada.

“I don’t really know what to expect,” she said. “But it’s going to be fun.”

For his part Miller, who will compete in hip hop, said he hopes to see different styles of dance.

“Maybe I can be inspired by them,” he said. “Maybe I can take that back to our studio and use it in my dancing.”

Dantes, who competed at the World Dance Championships in Germany in 2016, said she thinks the 2016 competition will help prepare her for this year’s event and added she’s excited to meet dancers from other countries.

“When I went to Germany, I met a friend from South Africa and I still talk to her a lot,” she said.